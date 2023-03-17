Well the first round of the NCAA Tournament definitely delivered in a big way with a couple of gigantic upsets, coming out with a scorching hot three-pointer by No. 13 Furman to take out No. 4 Virginia. No. 15 Princeton wasn’t to be outdone, completely outplaying No. 2 Arizona to earn the biggest upset of the day.

The rest of the day still had quite a bit of action. Tennessee nearly became the second four-seed to fall. San Diego State had to fight to survive. Penn State? They just continued to be “unstoppable.”

Can the drama continue? Let’s hope so (except in the case of Gonzaga).

Game information