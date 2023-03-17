Well the first round of the NCAA Tournament definitely delivered in a big way with a couple of gigantic upsets, coming out with a scorching hot three-pointer by No. 13 Furman to take out No. 4 Virginia. No. 15 Princeton wasn’t to be outdone, completely outplaying No. 2 Arizona to earn the biggest upset of the day.
The rest of the day still had quite a bit of action. Tennessee nearly became the second four-seed to fall. San Diego State had to fight to survive. Penn State? They just continued to be “unstoppable.”
Can the drama continue? Let’s hope so (except in the case of Gonzaga).
Game information
- 9:15 am: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC, CBS
- 9:40 am: No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 14 Kennesaw State, truTV
- 10:30 am: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara, TNT
- 11:00 am: No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU, TBS
- 11:45 am: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont, CBS
- 12:10 pm: No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Pittsburgh, truTV
- 1:00 pm: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State, TNT
- 1:30 pm: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 13 Iona, TBS
- 3:50 pm: No. 1 Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, TNT
- 4:10 pm: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence, CBS
- 4:25 pm: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake, TBS
- 4:35 pm: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 Grand Canyon, truTV
- 6:20 pm: No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, TNT
- 6:40 pm: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State, CBS
- 6:55 pm: No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Kent State, TBS
- 7:05 pm: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State, TruTV
