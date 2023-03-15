The second day of the First Four concludes today as four teams try to vie for the final two spots in the bracket of 64 NCAA teams marching for glory.

Yesterday, the First Four, as it often does, provided us with some fantastic basketball. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi used a balanced scoring attack led by Jalen Jackson’s 22 points to defeat Southeast Missouri State. The Islanders advance to face the top overall seed Alabama on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Panthers had to dig very deep to hold off the Mississippi State Bulldogs, pulling out a 60-59 win to advance to the First Round.

Today features two more games between mid major squads and the last play-in tournament hopefuls. Fairleigh Dickinson and Texas Southern will compete for a chance to face Purdue in the first round, and Nevada and Arizona State will battle it out for the final No. 11 seed.

All of the games can be streamed on the March Madness Live app.

