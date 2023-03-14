March Madness is officially finally here with the First Four, the annual four-team play-in at Dayton, Ohio, to see who are the final true additions to Field of 64.

The double-header of basketball tonight kicks off with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the winners of the Southland Conference, and Southeast Missouri State, who went 10-8 in conference play but defeated both Morehead State and Tennessee Tech to win the Ohio Valley Conference.

The night cap features a couple of much larger teams fighting to showcase their potential for inclusion. The Pittsburgh Panthers were a somewhat “feel good” story from the ACC until they got absolutely pasted by Duke in the ACC Tournament and barely squeaked in.

Pitt will take on Mississippi State, an 8-10 in SEC conference team the advanced metrics like a bit better than their record. Although to be fair to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they opened conference play with seven losses in eight games.

Game information

All games can be streamed live on the March Madness App.

3:40 pm PT: No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 16 Southeast Missouri State, truTV

6:10 pm PT: No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, truTV

Wednesday’s Games