Gonzaga gets a No. 9 seed

The Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament with a No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in the first round.

The Zags disappointedly ended their season with a loss to the Portland Pilots in the WCC Tournament. The Pilots earned a No. 12 seed for their efforts.

For Gonzaga, if they happen to win the first round, they will face a very familiar foe (most likely) in No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal.

It is the second-straight year the Zags earned the No. 9 seed, a rough draw in general because the second round matchup is essentially always against a No. 1 seed. One has to wonder how much the loss to Portland sent them down a seed, or if they were destined for the dreaded No. 8/9 pairing once again.

The Rebels went 23-8 in the SEC this year and are ranked No. 39 by Her Hoop Stats.