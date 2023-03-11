How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release

March Madness is right around the corner, and first things first, we need to find out where the Gonzaga Bulldogs are going to land on the bracket.

Luckily, we have Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis to tell us all about it tomorrow.

If you go by Bracket Matrix, the Zags are currently ranked the top No. 3 seed. However, with Baylor losing their first round game in their conference tournament, there is a legitimate question about Gonzaga making the jump into a No. 2 seed.

Either way, the Zags have been playing some pretty stellar basketball as of late, and a seed line difference here or there could make a huge impact depending on how the matchups shake out. DraftKings odds place the Zags at +400 to make the Final Four and +1,800 for the National Championship.

Selection Sunday Information