Drew Timme named Naismith Trophy semifinalist

Drew Timme has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, an annual award given out to the top player in college hoops each year.

It is yet another honor in a growing list for the Gonzaga senior, who is having one of his best seasons as he guides the Zags into another NCAA Tournament run. Timme is averaging 20.9 points per game for the nation’s top offense and is currently ranked third in KenPom Player of the Year standings, behind a couple of players in competition for this award.

If Timme were to win the prestigious award, he would be the first Zag in history to do so. The Naismith Award, alongside the Wooden Award, are generally considered the top awards in college hoops.

Here is the full semifinalist list: