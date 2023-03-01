The Zags say goodbye to the Kennel in 104-65 win over Chicago State

That was a fun way to say goodbye to the Kennel for the season, and for some, forever. Drew Timme announced earlier this week that he would not be using his extra season of eligibility, and Rasir Bolton already used his extra year to return this season, so for those two it was a definite goodbye. Anton Watson hasn’t announced if he wants to run it back for one more go with the hometown squad, nor has Malachi Smith, but if this is it for them then they went out in style.

In a rare non-conference game before the WCC Tournament tips off in Las Vegas, the Bulldogs put on a show in a 104-65 win over Chicago State to close out the regular season campaign.

Seven different Zags scored in double figures, with who else but Timme leading the team in the points column with 17 more to add to his near record-setting tally. Watson had 10 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals in a quintessential Anton Watson performance that may have been his last official game in Spokane as a Zag, while Bolton caught fire in the first half going 4-5 from the 3-point line. Malachi Smith rounded it out for the honorees with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The poor Cougars played the role of patsy on a night that was all about Gonzaga’s senior leaders, but the visitors knew what they were getting into when they signed up for this game. To their credit, they kept things mildly interesting in the opening minutes before the Zags declared it to be showtime and their time.

At the end of the evening, it was bittersweet to say farewell to yet another group that has made an indelible mark on the program and their university community. For Timme, his place amongst the pantheon of Gonzaga greats is secure but he made sure that the night was not solely about him.