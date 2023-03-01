Kaylynne Truong named Player of the Year

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kaylynne Truong was named WCC Player of the Year and head coach Lisa Fortier earned Coach of the Year, two of the six Zags to earn conference honors.
Truong took over the point guard position from her sister after Kayleigh Truong was sidelined for a majority of the season with a foot injury. She averaged 17.4 points per game during conference play, shot 42.3 percent from three, and dished out 148 assists over the season, tops in the conference.
Truong was also named to the All-Conference First Team alongside Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell. Ejim leads the Zags in scoring at 16.4 points per game and Maxwell has been transcendent from beyond the arc, leading the country with a 50 percent mark in three point shooting.
Lisa Fortier is a no-brainer for Coach of the Year. The Zags head coach was also named a Naismith Coach of the Year candidate and has kept Gonzaga in the top 25 for a majority of the season, despite the long list of injuries the squad has pushed through.
Here are the full conference honors for the 2022-23 season.
Coach of the Year – Lisa Fortier, Gonzaga
Player of the Year – Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga
Newcomer of the Year – Tess Heal, Santa Clara
Defensive Player of the Year – Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego and Lauren Gustin, BYU
Sixth Woman of the Year – Jasmine Gayles, San Francisco
All-Conference First Team
- Ali Bamberger, Saint Mary’s
- Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
- Nani Falatea, BYU
- Alex Fowler, Portland
- Lauren Gustin, BYU
- Tess Heal, Santa Clara
- Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
- Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga
- Liz Smith, Pacific
- Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga
All-Conference Second Team
- Maisie Burnham, Portland
- Kennedy Dickie, San Francisco
- Ayanna Khalfani, San Diego
- Kiera Oakry, San Diego
- Taycee Wedin, Saint Mary’s
- All-Conference Honorable Mention
- Sam Ashby, Pacific
- Kasey Neubert, San Diego
- Emme Shearer, Portland
- Ally Stedman, Pepperdine
- Marly Walls, Pepperdine
- McKayla Williams, Gonzaga
All-Freshman Team
- Amanda Barcello, BYU
- Tess Heal, Santa Clara
- Marya Hudgins, Santa Clara
- Veronica Sheffey, San Diego
- Calli Stokes, Gonzaga
