Four Zags take home WCC honors, led by Drew Timme’s Co-Player of the Year

Drew Timme was named the West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year alongside Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski. He helps lead one of four Gonzaga players earning conference honors.

Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. He led the WCC in a whole host of categorys: free throw attempts, field goals, effective field goal percentage, player efficiency rating, etc.

It is back-to-back awards for Timme. A meaningful honor and not something that has happened too often throughout the history of the WCC.

Drew Timme is the first player to win back-to-back WCC Player of the Year awards since Blake Stepp in 2003-04



Also just the 7th WCC player to do it in the last 50 years. It’s a heck of a list: Bill Cartwright, Quintin Dailey, Dwayne Polee, Doug Christie, Steve Nash, Stepp, Timme — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) March 1, 2023

Timme is one of four Zags to earn conference honors, alongside Malachi Smith, Julian Strawther, and Anton Watson (who is one of the most underrated players in the nation and somehow also by the people who are supposed to be following the conference).

Here are the full WCC Awards for the 2022-23 season.

Coach of the Year - Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s

Co-Players of the Year - Drew Timme, Gonzaga and Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Newcomer of the Year - Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Defensive Player of the Year - Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Sixth Man of the Year - Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

All-Conference First Team

Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Tyrell Roberts, San Francisco

Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s

Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

Cam Shelton, LMU

Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-Conference Second Team

Marcellus Earlington, San Diego

Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Fousseyni Traore, BYU

Moses Wood, Portland

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Keylan Boone, Pacific

Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s

Spencer Johnson, BYU

Keli Leaupepe, LMU

Tyler Robertson, Portland

Anton Watson, Gonzaga

All-Freshman Team