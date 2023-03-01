Four Zags take home WCC honors, led by Drew Timme’s Co-Player of the Year

Drew Timme was named the West Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year alongside Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski. He helps lead one of four Gonzaga players earning conference honors.
Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. He led the WCC in a whole host of categorys: free throw attempts, field goals, effective field goal percentage, player efficiency rating, etc.
It is back-to-back awards for Timme. A meaningful honor and not something that has happened too often throughout the history of the WCC.
Drew Timme is the first player to win back-to-back WCC Player of the Year awards since Blake Stepp in 2003-04— Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) March 1, 2023
Also just the 7th WCC player to do it in the last 50 years. It’s a heck of a list: Bill Cartwright, Quintin Dailey, Dwayne Polee, Doug Christie, Steve Nash, Stepp, Timme
Timme is one of four Zags to earn conference honors, alongside Malachi Smith, Julian Strawther, and Anton Watson (who is one of the most underrated players in the nation and somehow also by the people who are supposed to be following the conference).
Here are the full WCC Awards for the 2022-23 season.
Coach of the Year - Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s
Co-Players of the Year - Drew Timme, Gonzaga and Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Newcomer of the Year - Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Defensive Player of the Year - Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
Sixth Man of the Year - Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
All-Conference First Team
- Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
- Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s
- Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
- Tyrell Roberts, San Francisco
- Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s
- Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco
- Cam Shelton, LMU
- Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara
- Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
All-Conference Second Team
- Marcellus Earlington, San Diego
- Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara
- Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
- Fousseyni Traore, BYU
- Moses Wood, Portland
All-Conference Honorable Mention
- Keylan Boone, Pacific
- Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
- Spencer Johnson, BYU
- Keli Leaupepe, LMU
- Tyler Robertson, Portland
- Anton Watson, Gonzaga
All-Freshman Team
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito, Portland
- Dallin Hall, BYU
- Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s
- Moe Odum, Pacific
- Jevon Porter, Pepperdine
