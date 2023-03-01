The Gonzaga Bulldogs regular season comes to a close today as the Zags face off against the Chicago State Cougars.

It is Senior Night for Gonzaga, which means giving a special shout out to the veterans of the squad: Rasir Bolton, Anton Watson, Drew Timme, and Malachi Smith.

It’ll also be the last time for certain we will see Bolton and Timme in a Gonzaga uniform on the court in Spokane. Bolton having used his COVID bonus year will end his collegiate career after this season, and Timme recently announced that he will not pursue a fifth year of eligibility.

Which means it is time to enjoy the evening, and also enjoy the fact that we have Gonzaga basketball during a week in which that is not normally the case. After tonight, the Zags won’t hit the court until Monday for the WCC Tournament.

Game info