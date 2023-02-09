The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the San Francisco Dons on Thursday as they look to rebound from last week’s loss against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

It is the first of three decent challenges for Gonzaga, who have stumbled a bit in WCC play, for Gonzaga’s recent standards at least. After tonight, the Zags host BYU on Saturday and then head to LMU, who defeated Gonzaga in Spokane this season.

Usually, one highlight of each game has been to see which person Drew Timme has passed in his march up the career ladder. After passing Jim McPhee for No. 2 all-time on Saturday, Timme, who currently has 2030 points, has a few games to go before he passes Frank Burgess’ all-time Gonzaga record of 2,196.

That doesn’t mean tonight isn’t worth watching of course. How Gonzaga responds from a loss is important. A win tonight starts a new home-game winning streak. Go Zags.

Game info