Gonzaga slides down to No. 16

And now the second-highest ranked team in the WCC.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at St. Mary’s Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 16, with Saint Mary’s rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

Purdue remained the No. 1 team in the nation despite its loss to Indiana, however, the first-place votes got spread around. Houston took a the next largest share with 22, and Alabama and Arizona rounding out the rest with one first-place vote a piece.

For the Zags, who last week were 12, and Saint Mary’s, who were 18, the movement makes plenty of sense. Gonzaga could not really be ranked above the Gaels considering the recent loss. However, it was also just a loss on the road as well. Settling for No. 15 and No. 16 seems fair enough.

In other big poll news, one of Gonzaga’s original marquee wins, the Kentucky Wildcats, are back to receiving one vote.

Here is the full poll for Week 14:

AP Poll - Week 14

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Purdue (38) 1,508 1
2 Houston (22) 1,483 3
3 Alabama (1) 1,436 4
4 Arizona (1) 1,375 5
5 Texas 1,267 10
6 Tennessee 1,254 2
7 UCLA 1,159 9
8 Virginia 1,034 6
9 Kansas 1,013 8
10 Marquette 909 14
11 Iowa State 869 13
12 Kansas State 855 7
13 Xavier 843 16
14 Baylor 832 11
15 Saint Mary's 742 18
16 Gonzaga 602 12
17 TCU 517 15
18 Indiana 431 21
19 Miami 425 23
20 Providence 369 17
21 UConn 275 24
22 NC State 156 NR
23 Creighton 154 NR
24 Rutgers 125 NR
25 San Diego State 96 22
Others receiving votes: Florida Atlantic 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, Nevada 16, New Mexico 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, West Virginia 5, Oral Roberts 5, Northwestern 3, Charleston 3, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Kentucky 1

