Gonzaga slides down to No. 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 16, with Saint Mary’s rising three spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Poll.

Purdue remained the No. 1 team in the nation despite its loss to Indiana, however, the first-place votes got spread around. Houston took a the next largest share with 22, and Alabama and Arizona rounding out the rest with one first-place vote a piece.

For the Zags, who last week were 12, and Saint Mary’s, who were 18, the movement makes plenty of sense. Gonzaga could not really be ranked above the Gaels considering the recent loss. However, it was also just a loss on the road as well. Settling for No. 15 and No. 16 seems fair enough.

In other big poll news, one of Gonzaga’s original marquee wins, the Kentucky Wildcats, are back to receiving one vote.

Here is the full poll for Week 14: