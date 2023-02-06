 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga drops to No. 23 in latest AP Poll

Still a top 25 team.

By Peter Woodburn
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell six spots to No. 23 in the latest AP poll.

The Zags split the bill last week, defeating San Francisco on Saturday but losing to Santa Clara on Thursday. The 77-72 loss was the first loss for the Zags since Dec. 4 against Stanford, a span of 14 games.

Things don’t necessarily get any easier this week. Gonzaga only has one game this week, but it is against the other first-place team in the WCC, the Portland Pilots. Luckily, the game is at home, because the Pilots are red-host at the moment, having won six-straight games. Their last loss? To Gonzaga at home, 73-66, back on January 14.

Elsewhere around the polls, there was plenty of movement thanks to Stanford’s loss. Duke leapt back into the top 10 following a win over Notre Dame.

For now, the Zags are still ranked, however, and that is what matters. Here is the full poll for Week 14.

AP Poll - Week 14

rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (28) 700 1
2 Indiana 649 4
3 LSU 643 3
4 UConn 611 5
5 Iowa 569 6
6 Stanford 568 2
7 Utah 543 7
8 Maryland 509 8
9 Duke 448 16
10 Notre Dame 429 9
11 Virginia Tech 394 13
12 Michigan 359 18
13 Ohio State 337 10
14 North Carolina 328 11
15 Villanova 245 19
16 Oklahoma 241 20
17 Arizona 233 22
18 UCLA 201 14
19 Florida State 187 23
20 Texas 182 24
21 Iowa State 168 12
22 North Carolina State 164 15
23 Gonzaga 118 17
24 South Florida 98 25
25 Colorado 81 NR
Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, USC 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland State 1

