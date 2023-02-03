Zags-Gaels has some big time postseason implications

Gonzaga is back on the road this Saturday for a massive matchup with Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Gaels enter the weekend undefeated in WCC play, one game ahead of the Zags for the top spot in the league.

Saturday’s game features two Top-20 teams and has major implications beyond the WCC standings. This will be the first meeting of two teams once again, and looking forward to March, the result will likely have a significant impact on how the Selection Committee and sportsbooks view Gonzaga.

The Zags are currently No. 11 in the NET Ranking, pegging them as a three-seed come tourney time. A loss tomorrow might send them down to a four seed. A win could help bolster the eventual case for a two seed. They are also +2500 to win the national championship according to DraftKings, a number that could swing up or down depending not only on tomorrow’s result, but the final WCC standings as well.

Gonzaga will enter Moraga as underdogs in conference play for the first time since February 2018, a 13-point win for the Zags, also on the road over the Gaels. They do seem to have their sea legs under them again, rebounding from the LMU loss with convincing victories over Portland and Santa Clara. They will need all of it against the Gaels, who have not lost a game in nearly two months. Expect a good one.