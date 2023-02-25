In about as big of a game as possible for the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the regular season, ESPN’s College Gameday crew will be in tow for the WCC’s final game—a contest between the two titans of the WCC to determine who goes home a champion, the Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga has won or held a share of the WCC season championship for the past 10 years and that streak is on the line tonight. The Zags sit one game behind the Gaels in the standings, having lost in overtime to Saint Mary’s in Moraga. Both teams also lost to LMU.

Gonzaga is coming off a crisp and efficient win over the San Diego Toreros. Drew Timme scored 22 points early, paving the way for Ben Gregg to come in and highlight the future. Greg was second on the Zags with 18 points.

The Gaels most recently sent the Pacific Tigers back to whatever conference they originally came form, winning 83-52, led by Logan Johnson’s 29 points.

Oh yeah, and College Gameday is in town. If you want to tune into that, get up early because that broadcast beings at 7:00 am on ESPN.

Game info