Zags hold off Toreros, 73-61

The Gonzaga Bulldogs held off the San Diego Toreros amongst an avalanche of foul trouble in a 73-61 win on Thursday evening.

It was a grinder of a game for the Zags, who could never quite put too much distance between themselves and the Toreros. Early foul trouble did not help, as Yvonne Ejim and Brynna Maxwell would spend much of the second quarter on the bench with two fouls. The foul trouble continued for Gonzaga when Kaylynne Truong picked up her fourth foul with a minute left in the third quarter.

With all the fouls, that meant the Zags had to relax a bit on defense and let the offense do the talking. The Zags were hot from the outside, going 10-for-17 from beyond the arc, including four makes by Kaylynne.

We are back to using the first name instead of the last name, because tonight also marked the return of Kayleigh Truong, who has been out for a majority of the season with a foot injury. Kayleigh played 14 minutes, scoring six points and hitting a three, but also picking up four fouls.

The Toreros took advantage of Gonzaga’s foul issues as much as possible, consistently driving to the hoop and pushing the ball. Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier might have a bit to say about the latter point, because the Zags were caught flat-footed on the transition defense more times than normal in this contest. The Toreros finished with 20 fastbreak points to Gonzaga’s two.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Zags really started to break the game open. Once again, buoyed by outside shooting, a perfect 4-for-4, the Zags finally were able to outshoot the Toreros by a large enough margin to make the game transition from a tight contest to a comfortable win.

Gonzaga closes out the regular season with a game on the road against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, at 1:00 pm PT.