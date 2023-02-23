How to watch Gonzaga v. San Diego

We’ve reached the final week of regular season WCC play, but it will be the first time this season that the Gonzaga Bulldogs face the San Diego Toreros. The Toreros will be fresh as they had last Saturday night off after mounting a furious second-half comeback against Saint Mary’s where they erased a 23-point deficit with just under 12 minutes left to play before coming up a bit short in a 62-59 loss.

Despite that valiant effort, San Diego finds itself 9th in the WCC with a 4-10 conference record and in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The Zags will have their eyes on Saturday’s matchup against Saint Mary’s, but to ensure that the WCC regular season championship is still up for grabs, they need to take care of business against USD.

Game info