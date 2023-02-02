Santa Clara ends Zags 14 game win streak, 77-72

The Gonzaga Bulldogs 14-game win streak came to a close as they could not push past the hot shooting Santa Clara Broncos, 77-72.

A big third quarter run by the Broncos gave them the lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game, despite the best efforts of Yvonne Ejim, who scored 26 points before eventually fouling out.

The Zags’ defense, normally stout, could not solve the Broncos hot shooting. Across the board, the two teams box scores read rather similar. Each team finished with 18 turnovers. Each team shot over 50 percent from three point line. The difference in the game was just a couple of more extra made shots by Santa Clara, and with it, the Zags earned their first lost of conference play.

Gonzaga, still limited by a short rotation with the additional injury to Eliza Hollingsworth, got a solid performance from Kalynne Truong, who chipped in 16 points. Brynna Maxwell added 12 points off of four made threes. The entire rest of the team could only muster 18 points. Santa Clara, on the other hand, had four players in double-digits.

A setback for sure, but the Zags have bounced back admirably throughout the year. Next up, the Zags face San Francisco on the road.