Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

It’s rivalry week with a major battle against Saint Mary’s awaiting the Zags on Saturday, but tonight’s test against Santa Clara simply can’t be overlooked. The Broncos come to Spokane tied for fourth in the conference and a do-everything wing in Brandin Podziemski who has earned not just national attention but NBA scouts’ eyes as well.

Gonzaga is coming off of a 15-point win last week in Portland that didn’t stamp out concerns as adamantly as maybe some fans would have liked. A Herculean, 40-point performance by Julian Strawther helped the Zags keep separation, but they still led by as little as 2 points with under 9 minutes to play.

Santa Clara enters The Kennel on a two-game skid losing at first-place Saint Mary’s by 19 points and at home to Pacific by 6 points. Podziemski went for 38 points in the game against the Tigers on Saturday.

This week will be incredibly telling for Gonzaga is as a team. Tonight’s game must be considered more than a tune-up considering how close last month’s game in the bay area was. If the Bulldogs want to get back to their governing of the WCC and continue to be placed ahead of the Gaels, they need to not just win but win with style moving forward.

Game info

Tonight’s game is on CBS Sports. The Gonzaga athletic department shared a how-to for fans to find the game through their television provider.