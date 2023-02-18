NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Preview puts Gonzaga as a No. 4 seed

The Gonzaga Bulldogs would be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament if it started today, according to the Bracket Reveal Preview.

Alabama earned the top overall seed, followed by Houston, Kansas, and Purdue.

Complete mock bracket 1-16 reveal ...



1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Indiana

14. Marquette

15. Gonzaga

16. Xavier — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 18, 2023

The committee began the reveal preview show in 2017 to show where each team stands as of now. Of course, Gonzaga could rise of fall on the seed line depending on how the rest of the season goes. But for now, the Zags are in the mix as one of the top 16 teams in the nation.

This marks the first time since the 2018 NCAA Tournament the Zags are not a No. 1 seed. That year, the Zags were also a No. 4 seed. Since embarking on the recent run of success, you still don’t have to go back too far to see when things were bit dicier: the No. 11 seeding of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.