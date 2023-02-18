How to watch Gonzaga and Pepperdine

After obliterating Loyola Marymount 108-65 on Thursday night, Gonzaga sets their sights on a talented but under-accomplished Pepperdine Waves squad. The Zags continue to sit behind Saint Mary’s at the top of the conference, requiring minimal additional blemishes on their way to hosting the Gaels in a week.

Gonzaga finds a Pepperdine team with professional talent desperately looking to build some positives out of their season. The Waves are 2-11 in conference with both of those wins coming this month. Here’s how to watch the game.

Game info