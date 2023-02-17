Tomorrow morning, if you are up with a cup of coffee and sitting down to another nationally broadcasted game of Kentucky being shoved down our collective throats, perhaps tune in a half-hour earlier for the CBS Sports March Madness Men’s Bracket Reveal Preview Show!

The committee started this little preview in 2017 in which they reveal the top 16 teams, also known as the first four seed lines, to provide a bit of context of where the best of the best sit.

In previous years, we’ve tuned in to see if Gonzaga is getting that No. 1 seed. This year, that isn’t the case. Rather, we are tuning in to see if Gonzaga is even listed in the show. They largely should be, if Bracket Matrix is any indicator, with the Zags averaging a 3.76 for seed number.

If the Zags end up with a No. 4 seed, it would end a streak of No. 1 seeds over the past four years (although the 2020 NCAA Tournament was cancelled, considering Gonzaga was ranked No. 2 at the time, they probably would’ve gotten a No. 1 seed). The last time the Zags received this “low” of a projected No. 4 seed? 2017-18! That team would advance on to the Sweet 16, ultimately falling to Florida State after Killian Tillie, arguably the most important player on that squad, injured his hip right before tip-off.

Bracket Reveal Info