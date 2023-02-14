Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

Domantas Sabonis added to his NBA-leading double-doubles total with two more this week, giving him 44 on the season. The highlight performance included 22 points on 10-12 shooting with 14 rebounds in a Saturday win over the Rockets.

Zach Collins had a career game on Friday vs. Detroit, scoring a career-high 29 points with 11 rebounds and three assists. He shot 11-16 from the field for his first career 20 point game and third double-double on the season.

Brandon Clarke posted his sixth double-double of the season last Tuesday in a win over the Bulls, going for 13 points and 13 rebounds. He also scored 14 in each of his last two, and is shooting 18-24 (75%) from the field in his last three games.

Rui Hachimura had one of his best games as a Laker on Saturday, scoring 16 points and grabbing seven boards in a win over the Warriors. He also had 14 and six last Tuesday and is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game since the trade.

Jalen Suggs had one of his best games since returning from injury on Saturday as well, with 14 points and four steals against the Heat. He shot 5-7 from the field, including 3-4 from three, in the game. It tied Suggs’ highest scoring output since he came back from the ankle injury in early January.

Jalen Suggs was HYPED after this play pic.twitter.com/HtBEXdIsjm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 12, 2023

Kelly Olynyk has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 12.3 points per game in that span. His best outing was a 15-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist performance in a win over Toronto on Friday.

Andrew Nembhard recorded his third game with ten or more assists last Friday, dishing exactly ten against the Suns. He also scored ten in the game prior against Miami.

Corey Kispert had his three-point streak snapped at 26 games last Monday, but rebounded with 13 points on the strength of three threes in a win over the Nembhard and the Pacers on Saturday.

Ryan Woolridge hit the court this week for the first time since late January. He did a little bit of everything with six points, two rebounds, four assists, and two steals for the OKC Blue.

Joel Ayayi has had a similar statline over his last two games for the Lakeland Magic, totaling six points, six boards, five assists, and three steals off the bench.

Filip Petrusev notched his 20th double-digit scoring game of the year on Thursday. He scored 12 points with five rebounds in a EuroLeague win for Crvena Zvezda.

Geno Crandall has been on a hot streak in Germany, averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game over his last five. He scored a season-high 24 with seven rebounds and four assists back on the 5th, and added 17 points on the strength of three three-pointers in a win on Saturday.

It has been a big month for Courtney Vandersloot, who we all saw get her jersey retired in the Kennel last week. She also signed a huge free-agent contract recently as well, inking a deal with the New York Liberty. The Sloot was a multiple All-Star and WNBA champion in Chicago, but will join the likes of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu to create one of the most talented WNBA rosters of all-time.