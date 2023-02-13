 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga jumps up to No. 13 in latest AP Poll

And has defeated the new No. 1 team.

By Peter Woodburn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose three spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 13 and by proxy are the best team in the nation since they have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide rolled their way to No. 1 following a very convincing in over Florida and a not-as-convincing win over Auburn. The state was set for the Crimson Tide to move up thanks to Purdue’s second loss in three games. The Boilermakers fell, 64-58, to Northwestern on Sunday. For it all, they dropped down to No. 3 but still retained two first-place votes.

As always in this time of the year, there was plenty of movement in the polls. UCLA moved up three spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped four spots to round out the top five.

For Gonzaga, the room to move up was set following Xavier’s narrow loss to Butler on the road, dropping the Musketeers to No. 16. Of course, the Saint Mary’s Gaels could not handle being ranked above Gonzaga and fell to the WCC giant killing LMU Lions, 78-74 in OT, on Thursday. The Gaels are now ranked No. 17.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 15.

AP Poll - Week 15

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Alabama (38) 1,523 3
2 Houston (22) 1,503 2
3 Purdue (2) 1,408 1
4 UCLA 1,302 7
5 Kansas 1,283 9
6 Texas 1,214 5
7 Virginia 1,212 8
8 Arizona 1,139 4
9 Baylor 1,078 14
10 Tennessee 896 6
11 Marquette 815 10
12 Kansas State 790 12
13 Gonzaga 761 16
14 Indiana 717 18
15 Miami 693 19
16 Xaiver 642 13
17 Saint Mary's 567 15
18 Creighton 517 23
19 Iowa State 396 11
20 UConn 358 21
21 San Diego State 271 25
22 TCU 204 17
23 North Carolina State 140 22
24 Providence 136 20
25 Florida Atlantic 117 NR
Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Charleston 1, Maryland 1, Boise State 1

