Gonzaga jumps up to No. 13 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose three spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 13 and by proxy are the best team in the nation since they have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide rolled their way to No. 1 following a very convincing in over Florida and a not-as-convincing win over Auburn. The state was set for the Crimson Tide to move up thanks to Purdue’s second loss in three games. The Boilermakers fell, 64-58, to Northwestern on Sunday. For it all, they dropped down to No. 3 but still retained two first-place votes.

As always in this time of the year, there was plenty of movement in the polls. UCLA moved up three spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped four spots to round out the top five.

For Gonzaga, the room to move up was set following Xavier’s narrow loss to Butler on the road, dropping the Musketeers to No. 16. Of course, the Saint Mary’s Gaels could not handle being ranked above Gonzaga and fell to the WCC giant killing LMU Lions, 78-74 in OT, on Thursday. The Gaels are now ranked No. 17.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 15.