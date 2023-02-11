The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the BYU Cougars for the last time as conference opponents as the Zags look to build off a strong Thursday evening win over San Francisco.

Things were looking a bit dour in Gonzaga land after a loss to Saint Mary’s put the Gaels firmly in the drivers seat for the WCC regular season championship. However, the LMU Lions did the thing again against Saint Mary’s, and although the Gaels are still ahead, Gonzaga is now just merely one game behind, with the final matchup in Spokane still looming.

For it to matter, the Zags can’t stumble once, however. The Cougars, who have had their fair share of struggles this season, still took the Zags to the brink in Provo. Hopefully, for the Gonzaga faithful, tonight’s game is a little less exciting in that regard.

Game info