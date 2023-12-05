Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ #7 Gonzaga Preview

Welcome the first of three SWAC opponents looking to try to steal one away from the Zags in the Kennel this season. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lions are a high-octane scoring group, averaging 87.2 PPG which is the 18th most in the country. Four of their starters are averaging well over into double figures in points. On the other end for the Lions, a completely different story. Against Division 1 opponents, Arkansas-Pine Bluff has the worst team defense in the nation while giving up 94.8 PPG.

You wanted buckets and a large scoring affair from the Zags? You came to the right place.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s record -

4-5 (L vs Missouri, W vs Champion Christian, W vs Southwestern Christian, W at Central Arkansas, L vs Incarnate Word, L @ Minnesota, L @ Ball State, W vs Arkansas Baptist, L @ #25 Oklahoma)

Key stats -

87.2 PPG (18th in the nation)

85.6 points allowed

46.5 FG%

38.5 3P%

78.8 FT%

34.6 RPG

16.0 APG (tied for 61st in the nation)

7.9 SPG

2.6 BPG

12.9 TO

KenPom rankings -

#346 overall

100.9 adjusted offensive efficiency (#255)

119.2 adjusted defensive efficiency (#361)

Key player to watch for -

Kylen Milton (junior, guard): 21.2 PPG on 60.8 FG% and 43.8 3P%, 4.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG

The Western Kentucky transfer has found a home with Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the last three years and he knows how to fill it up. Milton has elite athleticism with tremendous downhill speed with the ball in his hand. The 6’4” point guard has the potential to be a great shooter this season if he continues his consistent shooting marks.

Don’t just glance over this one and start looking ahead to Washington on Saturday. The Zags take one game at a time and first have to take care of Arkansas-Pine Buff at 5 PM PT on ESPN+.

