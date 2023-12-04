Braden Huff and Ryan Nembhard Sweep the WCC Weekly Awards

Braden Huff is my favorite win the West Coast Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year Award (should I tack on the Freshman of the Year award as well?) and Ryan Nembhard is one of the top predictions to win the WCC Player of the Year (most of the others are fellow Zags). Both proved that this past week with Gonzaga’s first week sweep of the league’s weekly awards. First of a LOT more weeks to come, just wait until league play starts.

Ryan Nembhard averaged 18.5 PPG and 6 APG in wins against CSUB and USC while Braden Huff averaged 12 PPG off the bench last week.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho