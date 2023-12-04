 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Does Gonzaga Rank in the First NET Rankings?

This is just the start, don’t overreact just yet.

By Arden Cravalho
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational - Gonzaga vs USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023--2024 season marks the sixth season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-2019 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.

The Ratings Power Index (RPI) was made up of three components:

  • A team’s winning percentage
  • Average opponent’s winning percentage
  • Average opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage

The NET includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

Gonzaga (6-1) opens up as #31 in the NET and I believe will only be moving up with the real meat of their preseason schedule coming up. Gonzaga’s victories (and lone loss) look like this: Quad 1 - 0-1, Quad 2 - 1-0, Quad 3 - 3-0, Quad 4 - 2-0.

The West Coast Conference’s start is looking really rough as a whole. Extremely ugly stuff.

Gonzaga - #31

San Francisco - #49

Santa Clara - #124

Saint Mary’s - #155

Loyola Marymount - #173

Pepperdine - #234

San Diego - #237

Portland - #247

Pacific - #339

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

