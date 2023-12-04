Where Does Gonzaga Rank in the First NET Rankings?

The 2023--2024 season marks the sixth season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-2019 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.
The Ratings Power Index (RPI) was made up of three components:
- A team’s winning percentage
- Average opponent’s winning percentage
- Average opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage
The NET includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.
What are the NET Rankings?— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2018
Here's EVERYTHING you need to know. Be on the lookout for the first release pic.twitter.com/kdZwDEjFPS
Gonzaga (6-1) opens up as #31 in the NET and I believe will only be moving up with the real meat of their preseason schedule coming up. Gonzaga’s victories (and lone loss) look like this: Quad 1 - 0-1, Quad 2 - 1-0, Quad 3 - 3-0, Quad 4 - 2-0.
FIRST NET RANKINGS— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 4, 2023
1. Houston
2. BYU
3. Arizona
4. Creighton
5. Purdue
6. Baylor
7. Colorado State
8. Princeton
9. UConn
10. Marquette
The NET Rankings are used by the Selection Committee and updated daily:
https://t.co/WcAiGNRwth pic.twitter.com/l1dzZBHpxi
The West Coast Conference’s start is looking really rough as a whole. Extremely ugly stuff.
Gonzaga - #31
San Francisco - #49
Santa Clara - #124
Saint Mary’s - #155
Loyola Marymount - #173
Pepperdine - #234
San Diego - #237
Portland - #247
Pacific - #339
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
Loading comments...