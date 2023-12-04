Where Does Gonzaga Rank in the First NET Rankings?

The 2023--2024 season marks the sixth season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-2019 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams.

The Ratings Power Index (RPI) was made up of three components:

A team’s winning percentage

Average opponent’s winning percentage

Average opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage

The NET includes more components than just winning percentage. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

What are the NET Rankings?



Gonzaga (6-1) opens up as #31 in the NET and I believe will only be moving up with the real meat of their preseason schedule coming up. Gonzaga’s victories (and lone loss) look like this: Quad 1 - 0-1, Quad 2 - 1-0, Quad 3 - 3-0, Quad 4 - 2-0.

FIRST NET RANKINGS



1. Houston

2. BYU

3. Arizona

4. Creighton

5. Purdue

6. Baylor

7. Colorado State

8. Princeton

9. UConn

10. Marquette



The NET Rankings are used by the Selection Committee and updated daily:

The West Coast Conference’s start is looking really rough as a whole. Extremely ugly stuff.

Gonzaga - #31

San Francisco - #49

Santa Clara - #124

Saint Mary’s - #155

Loyola Marymount - #173

Pepperdine - #234

San Diego - #237

Portland - #247

Pacific - #339

