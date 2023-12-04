 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga Moves to #7 in the AP Poll

Four spot jump for the Zags after taking down the Trojans over the weekend.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational - Gonzaga vs USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gonzaga has entered the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time of the season after the win over USC and moving to 6-1. The Zags received 1,146 votes.

Looks like Saint Mary’s will never get back into the AP rankings in one of their worst starts to a season under Randy Bennett at 3-5 and currently in last in the WCC standings. The Gaels are very unorganized and just playing awful ball. Those games in January/February for the Zags won’t really move the needle for NCAA Tournament rankings as much as we all thought. Santa Clara will do much, much more in thanks to one their best starts in what seems like forever at 7-2.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...