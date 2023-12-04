Gonzaga Moves to #7 in the AP Poll

Gonzaga has entered the Top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time of the season after the win over USC and moving to 6-1. The Zags received 1,146 votes.

Looks like Saint Mary’s will never get back into the AP rankings in one of their worst starts to a season under Randy Bennett at 3-5 and currently in last in the WCC standings. The Gaels are very unorganized and just playing awful ball. Those games in January/February for the Zags won’t really move the needle for NCAA Tournament rankings as much as we all thought. Santa Clara will do much, much more in thanks to one their best starts in what seems like forever at 7-2.

The Wildcats ringing in at No. 1 in the week 5 AP TOP 25 ⬇️ @ArizonaMBB pic.twitter.com/BRVS2xUZFA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 4, 2023

