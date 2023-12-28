Braden Huff Wins Second WCC Freshman of the Week Award

Braden Huff wins his second West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week award of non-conference play and you can expect a lot more once WCC play starts in 2024. Only Tyler Harris of Portland has also won this award twice this season.

Huff is averaging 11.3 PPG on a consistent 63.2 FG%/40.0 3PG and 4.5 RPG. He’s been a productive bench piece for the Zags throughout most of the 12 games to start the season. The redshirt freshman is the early favorite for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award as well.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho