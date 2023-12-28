Gonzaga Moves up to #13 in the AP Poll

Gonzaga (577 votes) is inching back towards the AP Top 10 with a major opportunity against San Diego State (8 votes). This will be the national championship runner up’s last non-conference game of the season as well as for the Zags.

Repost if you see your team on the Week 8 AP Poll pic.twitter.com/cNwb8FDR1G — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) December 25, 2023

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #20 overall with a 115.7 adjusted offensive efficiency (#24) and a 95.0 adjust defensive efficiency (#26). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #45 overall and still 0-3 in Quad 1 opportunities but that zero wins can change against #29 San Diego State.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho