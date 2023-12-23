Zags in the G-League (and Beyond)

As we all know, Gonzaga has been an outstanding program in college basketball for the last 25+ years and we’ve had some amazing names come out of the program during that time. As the premier league for basketball in the world, the NBA will most certainly be where most of our attention focuses, but I want to highlight some names that we not think about as much as they ply their craft in the number of high quality leagues around the world. It can be a bit difficult to find some exact stats from some of our overseas alumni so if you have different numbers, please share!

First, let’s start with the American G-League

Zags in the G-League Name (age) Team GP Min Pts FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST TOV STL BLK Name (age) Team GP Min Pts FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST TOV STL BLK Admon Gilder (28) G-League Ignite 14 30.5 10.9 4.4 8.5 51.3% 1.1 2.5 42.9% 0.6 0.9 75.0% 1.6 3.9 5.5 2.3 1.6 1.8 0.6 Jeremy Pargo (37) G-League Ignite 6 22.1 9.0 3.5 9.7 36.2% 1.7 4.2 40.0% 0.2 1.0 16.7% 0.2 1.5 1.7 5.7 1.8 0.0 0.2 Malachi Smith (24) Rip City Remix 14 29.8 15.7 5.6 13.7 40.6% 1.9 5.6 32.9% 2.0 2.2 90.3% 1.5 4.9 6.4 3.3 1.8 1.1 0.1 David Stockton (32) G-League Ignite 3 27.0 8.7 4.0 11.3 35.3% 0.3 4.0 8.3% 0.3 0.7 50.0% 0.3 4.7 5.0 6.7 3.7 0.7 0.0 Drew Timme (23) Wisconsin Herd 13 22.9 9.9 4.1 7.3 55.8% 0.2 0.8 30.0% 1.1 1.8 58.3% 1.2 4.2 5.4 2.2 1.3 0.8 0.8

Admon Gilder - G-League Ignite

As it stands, Admon is averaging the second-most minutes on the team and second-highest field goal percentage behind forward Matas Buzelis who could be a top-10 draft pick this upcoming draft. Recently, it looks like he’s been coming off the bench as the second-choice guard, which is pretty good on a team that’s predicted to have 3 first round draft picks (the other two being forward Tyler Smith and Ron Holland).

Jeremy Pargo - G-League Ignite

The man continues to ball at an extremely high level despite being almost 38 years old. I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the old dude so it’s cool to see him grinding and playing the game. He’s been out of action for most of December with an unspecified, non-Covid, illness but his last matchup in November saw him dish out 12 assists! Stunt on them Jeremy.

Malachi Smith - Rip City Remix

I follow the Blazers a little bit and find Malachi’s inclusion in the organization interesting because of their gluttony of guards playing at the next level, including Scoot Henderson. However, Malachi has been making some good impressions in his first year out of college with two double-doubles and multiple games with 20+ points. While he may not have a clear shot at cracking the Blazers lineup, let’s hope other teams see his gameplay and quality character to give him a chance to step on the big stage.

David Stockton - G-League Ignite

For an undersized guard that really only saw major minutes his senior year at Gonzaga, David deserves some applause for his professional career that has seen him play for the USA Basketball team and in the NBA, G-League, Croatia, New Zealand, Germany, and Puerto Rico. He’s only been able to play three games this year because of injuries, most recently a left foot injury, but Rotowire estimates that he should be returning shortly.

Drew Timme - Wisconsin Herd

Oh Drew. Your mustache celebration will live in my head rent-free forever and I will cherish it and probably try to do it one time in what will likely be a top-10 foolish moment in my life. His G-League career has been a bit of a roller-coaster thus far as one game he’s dropping 30 and the other going scoreless. He may not have the prototypical physical traits or game style for the modern NBA, but I will always hold out hope that he gets his chance to have fun on an NBA court.

Next, let’s move onto Europe (alphabetically listed by current home country). I’m not going to dive into too much detail other than stats found here at this time, but maybe we’ll do that again if y’all enjoy the updates on our beloved players.

Rasir Bolton - Port of Antwerp Giants (Belgium - BNXT League)

GP: 13 / PPG: 18.3 / RPG 2.2 / APG 3.1

Angel Nunez - Keravnos Strovolou (Cyprus - Division A)

GP: 4 / PPG: 7.3 / RPG 2.8 / APG 1.5

Joel Ayayi - Nanterre 92 (France - Jeep Elite)

GP: 16 / PPG: 6.7 / RPG: 4.1 / APG: 2.6

Mathis Ketia - Chalons-Reims CB (France - LNB Pro B)

GP: 20 / PPG: 12.35 / RPG: 3.1 / APG: 6.1

Aaron Cook - Eisbaren Bremerhaven (Germany - Pro A)

GP: 13 / PPG: 7.3 / RPG: 1.8 / APG: 3.7

Geno Crandall - EWE Baskets Oldenburg (Germany - BBL)

GP: 7 / PPG: 14.0 / RPG: 4.0 / APG: 4.3

Elias Harris - Bayern Munich (Germany - BBL)

GP: 16 / PPG: 5.4 / RPG: 2.0 / APG: 1.1

Silas Melson - MHP Riesen (Germany - BBL)

GP: 15 / PPG: 8.1 / RPG: 2.2 / APG: 1.3

Mathis Moenninghoff - BC Goettingen (Germany - BBL)

GP: 20 / PPG: 3.0 / RPG: 1.8 / APG: 0.7

Filip Petrusev - Olympiacos (Greece - HEBA A1)

GP: 1 / PPG: 0 / RPG: 2 / APG: 0

Nigel Williams-Goss - Olympiacos (Greece - HEBA A1)

GP: 12 / PPG: 9.4 / RPG 1.9 / APG: 2.25

Ryan Woolridge - Naturtex-SZTE-Szedeak (Hungary - NBIA)

GP: 12 / PPG: 22.7 / RPG: 9.3 / APG: 6.7

Kyle Wiltjer - Umana Venezia (Italy - Basket Serie A)

GP: 20 / PPG: 12.1 / RPG: 3.8 / APG: 1.6

Matt Lang - KB Istogu (Kosovo - Kosovo FBK)

GP: 11 / PPG: 13.1 / RPG: 3.9 / APG: 0.9

Martynas Arlauskas - Pieno Zvaigzdes (Lithuania - Lithuanian LKL)

GP: 14 / PPG: 11.9 / RPG: 3.9 / APG: 3.0

Micah Downs - Portimonense (Portugal - LPB)

GP: 10 / PPG: 13.3 / RPG: 6.8 / APG: 5.0

Kevin Pangos - Valencia Basket (Spain - ACB)

GP: 10 / PPG: 7.8 / RPG: 1.5 / APG: 3.4

Josh Perkins - Uralmash (Russia - VTB United League)

GP: 14 / PPG: 5.9 / RPG: 1.7 / APG: 4.6

Pavel Zakharov - CSKA Moscow (Russia - VTB United League)

GP: 4 / PPG: 0.5 / RPG: 0 / APG: 0

And finally, we’ll move onto Asia

Ira Brown - Chiba Jets (Japan - B.League)

GP: 16 / PPG: 7.4 / RPG: 4.3 / APG: 1.1

Jeremy Jones - Nagoya Fighting Eagles (Japan - B.League)

GP: 20 / PPG: 13.2 / RPG: 5.2 / APG: 2.5

Johnathan Williams - Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters (Philippines - PBA)