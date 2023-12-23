Zags in the NBA

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

19.0 PPG on 58.4 FG%/37.1 3PT%, 12.2 RPG (3rd in the NBA), 7.4 APG (8th in the NBA)

He’s the face of Gonzaga basketball at the next level right now. Sabonis will be an NBA All-Star for the fourth time in his career. He was the NBA’s rebounding leader last season and could repeat.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

17.2 PPG (2nd among rookies) on 53.1 FG%/38.1 3PT%, 7.9 RPG (2nd among rookies), 2.7 BPG (2nd among rookies), 2.5 APG

The frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year in my opinion. Victor Wembanyama may have a bit better stats but look at the difference in San Antonio and Oklahoma City’s record. The Thunder look to make some serious noise in the Western Conference playoffs led by the duo of Shai and Chet.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

11.6 PPG on 48.9 FG%/38.3 3PT%, 3.8 RPG, 1.2 APG

What does Hachimura want to do with his NBA In-Season Tournament winnings? Invest it all, I’m sure. Seems like a smart guy to do so.

His name has been on trading block once again, heard some rumors with the Chicago Bulls. The Toyama, Japan native might not be a Laker for too much longer.

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

7.9 PPG on 54.7 FG%/42.3 3PT%, 5.6 RPG, 4.4 APG

The longest tenured Zag in the NBA as this is his 11th season. Time sure flies. He’s had a long and illustrious career while being one of the more reliable veterans off the bench in the league.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

12.4 PPG on 47.1 FG%/37.4 3PT%, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.6 SPG

Suggs has really come out of his shell in Year 3 and is a major reason why the Magic have made a drastic turnaround as a young, exciting team of the future. Orlando is currently 4th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs

13.1 PPG on 48.2 FG%/31.4 3PT%, 6.1 RPG, 3.3 APG

After his recent pay day with the Spurs, Collins has been acting as a sort of a guide or teacher for Victor Wembanyama. And has a done a good job helping the international star adjust to the American game.

Collins had to deal with a ton of injuries early on his career but is back healthy and putting together his best season yet.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

5.9 PPG on 37.7 FG%/33.3 3PT%, 1.6 RPG, 1.1 APG

Strawther has been one of the more surprising rookies this season. He’s already carved out a small but vital role off the bench with the defending NBA champions. The potential is there for him to move up to a starting spot in the league down the road.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

6.9 PPG on 45.8 FG%, 3.9 APG, 1.7 RPG

His minutes have taken a major dip compared to his rookie season but that also has to do with him suffering a knee injury in the NBA In-Season tournament earlier this month. I expect him to turn his season around as he gets healthier in the New Year.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

11.2 PPG on 45.0 FG%/37.4 3PT%, 2.3 RPG, 1.5 APG

The best deep shooting Zag in the NBA. I think it might time for Kispert to ask for a trade, his talent is going to waste in DC. The Wizards are in contention with the Pistons, Spurs, Trail Blazers, and Grizzlies for the worst team in the NBA.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Clarke has yet to make his 2023-2024 season debut due to an Achilles injury. He’ll make his return around the NBA All-Star break, which begins February 16th.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho