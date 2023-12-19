Gonzaga Drops to #15 in the AP Poll

After the loss to still #5 UConn (1,367 total votes), Gonzaga falls once again in the Associated Press poll. This time, The Zags drop five spots with a total of 642 votes but thanks the Mark Few’s aggressive scheduling, the Zags still have a couple opportunities down the road the make up for the past.

The national championship runner up, San Diego State (8 total votes), will be coming up to Spokane on December 29th. If you look into February, the Zags have a massive matchup circled on their calendar with #9 Kentucky (981 total votes) at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #18 overall with a 116.3 adjusted offensive efficiency (#21) and a 94.8 adjust defensive efficiency (#22). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga ranks #36 overall and is 0-3 in Quad 1 opportunities.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho