Luka Krajnovic Out 4-6 Weeks With a Broken Hand

The bench gets even thinner.

By Arden Cravalho
Allstate Maui Invitational - Syracuse v Gonzaga Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Injuries have been an early and troubling situation to the 2023-2024 season for the Zags. Doesn’t help that Steele Venters is out for the season with a torn ACL.

As for the Croatian freshman, Krajnovic broke his left hand in the shootaround before Gonzaga took on UConn this past Friday. He appeared in six of the ten non-conference games before the injury while averaging 3.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.0 APG in 11 MPG. Krajnovic has been discussed as the potential future point guard of the Gonzaga program.

Gonzaga’s backcourt support is slim, extremely skinny. No more guards on scholarship available off the bench, only the two walk-ons in Joe Few and Joaquim ArauzMoore.

With Nembhard (34.3 MPG), Hickman (33.7 MPG), Stromer (29.5 MPG) being asked to stay on the floor for majority of games, it’s time to consider giving Jun Seok Yeo more run going forward. You’re limited with ball-handlers (key reserves in general) and can use any sort of support, wherever you can find it.

