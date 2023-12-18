Luka Krajnovic Out 4-6 Weeks With a Broken Hand

Injuries have been an early and troubling situation to the 2023-2024 season for the Zags. Doesn’t help that Steele Venters is out for the season with a torn ACL.

As for the Croatian freshman, Krajnovic broke his left hand in the shootaround before Gonzaga took on UConn this past Friday. He appeared in six of the ten non-conference games before the injury while averaging 3.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.0 APG in 11 MPG. Krajnovic has been discussed as the potential future point guard of the Gonzaga program.

Luka Krajnovic is a top international freshman to watch at Gonzaga. The 6'5 guard is a dynamic driver who can get to the rim and finish at a high rate & through contact. Also an effective scorer off the dribble on pull-up jumpers. Capable of making a large impact as a frosh. pic.twitter.com/vcHORC40lx — Clay Atkinson (@ClayAtki) October 28, 2023

Gonzaga’s backcourt support is slim, extremely skinny. No more guards on scholarship available off the bench, only the two walk-ons in Joe Few and Joaquim ArauzMoore.

With Nembhard (34.3 MPG), Hickman (33.7 MPG), Stromer (29.5 MPG) being asked to stay on the floor for majority of games, it’s time to consider giving Jun Seok Yeo more run going forward. You’re limited with ball-handlers (key reserves in general) and can use any sort of support, wherever you can find it.

