Zoom Diallo Sets College Commitment Date

The top ranked point guard in the Class of 2024 has set his college commitment date. This would make the perfect early Christmas gift for Gonzaga fans.

Zoom Diallo out of Tacoma, Washington is deciding between Gonzaga, Washington, USC, and Arizona. Coach R-Jay Barsh (a Tacoma product as well) has been doing a wonderful job trying to recruit the future lead guard of the Gonzaga program. That has pretty much been his top priority since joining the Zags this past offseason.

December 23…. — Zoom Diallo (@r2rzoom) December 12, 2023

The lead guard has great size at 6’4” and a mature feel to his game already which makes ahead of the curve than most recruits. Playing in the pick-and-roll comes second nature to him.

The 5-star is a threat as a shooter at all three levels. He can score from beyond the arc, through his catch-and-shoot game, with his pull-up jumper, and as a finisher due to his body control.

My favorite part of his game is his ability to dictate the tempo while playing fast. Zoom’s passing abilities catch your eyes immediately as he finds cutters with ease.

Stay close to home and join the Zag brotherhood, Zoom

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho