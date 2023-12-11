Mississippi Valley State @ #10 Gonzaga Preview

Rough past weekend in Seattle for the Zags but another opportunity lies ahead before #5 UConn in Seattle again this upcoming weekend. Another SWAC opponent (second of the three that Gonzaga plays this season) in Mississippi Valley State is welcomed into the Kennel. This will be MVSU’s third game against a WCC opponent with a fourth at San Francisco on the horizon.

The Delta Devils don’t have a Jerry Rice type of star within their athletic programs, that’s for sure. As for the basketball program, they’re still looking for their first win. They have been on the road for the entire start of the 2023-2024 campaign and won’t play their first home game until January 6th. Need to get that money for the athletic department through a bunch of buy-games.

Mississippi Valley State’s record -

0-9 (L @ LSU, L @ Oklahoma, L @ #5 UConn, L @ TCU, L @ Santa Clara, L @ CSU Northridge, L @ Pacific, L @ North Texas, L at Liberty )

Key stats -

49.7 PPG

83.0 points allowed

35.5 FG%

27.5 3P%

60.4 FT%

28.1 RPG

7.0 APG

6.0 SPG

1.4 BPG

16.2 TO

KenPom rankings -

#362 overall (last in the country)

85.6 adjusted offensive efficiency (#362)

115.4 adjusted defensive efficiency (#33)

Key player to watch for -

Rayquan Brown (senior, guard) - 15.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.0 SPG

The Delta Devils and Zags are set to tip-off at 6 PM PT on ESPN+. For those who don’t have a subscription and are in the Spokane area, you can catch it on KHQ/Root Sports.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho