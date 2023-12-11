 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga Drops Down to #10 in the AP Poll

Still in the AP Top 10, that’s some good news.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Washington Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

After the first true road loss of the season to Washington, Gonzaga (7-2) falls three spots to #10 in the latest AP Poll. The Zags received 830 votes while Washington received 2 votes after their upset victory.

The Zags sit 12th in KenPom and 35th in the NET rankings heading into their matchup with Mississippi Valley State.

Gonzaga has a major opportunity to shot right back up with the matchup against #5 UConn (9-1) on Friday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on ESPN2 AT 7 PM PT.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...