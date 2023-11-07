Ryan Nembhard Named to the Naismith Award Watch List

After averaging 12.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 4.8 APG this past season as a sophomore with Creighton, Ryan Nembhard is ready for an even bigger role as a junior with Gonzaga. Truly has the potential to be the top transfer from this past portal.

If you remember, Andrew Nembhard (Ryan’s brother who is now with the Indiana Pacers) was also on this watch list back in 2021-2022 after transferring from Florida.

Another preseason honor for Ryan

Nembhard joins Aidan Mahaney from Saint Mary’s as the only West Coast Conference representatives on this watch list. A lot of talented guard play can be found in the WCC.

