Anton Watson Wins Two Awards

Hawaii was a memorable trip for Anton Watson. After a career-high performance of 32 points on an efficient 14-15 FG and 3-3 3PT to go along with 7 rebounds in the win over UCLA, the Zag won his first ever West Coast Conference Player of the Week award.

If that wasn’t enough, Watson was also named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament team after averaging 17.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.0 APG over the three-game event.

Watson leads Gonzaga with 16.8 PPG, 69.2 FG% and is tied with Graham Ike at 8.0 RPG. He’s also second on the squad with 2.6 APG. He does anything that is asked of him on the floor and is a two-way monster.

The Spokane native also joins the 1,000 point club and became the 49th player in school history to reach that feat. He accomplished that scoring in every sort of way: stretching outside the perimeter, turnaround bank shots, dunks and layups in traffic. Watson not only looks like he’s the one of the top players in the WCC but the entire country as the first month of college basketball starts to come to a close.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho