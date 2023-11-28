Filip Petrusev Signs With Olympiacos

Filip Petrusev has had a strange few years. He went from being drafted 50th to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, playing in Europe for two years with Anadolu Efes and Crvena Zvezda, logging just 3 minutes in 1 game with the 76ers in 2023 to being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden deal only eight days into the regular season, then being sent to the Sacramento Kings for cash considerations less than a day later. After averaging only 1.5 PPG during 3.5 MPG in 2 appearances with Sacramento, the Kings have waived Petrusev. He has now signed a three-year deal with Olympiacos which reportedly includes a third-year club option as well as NBA outs.

According to EuroHoops, Petrusev isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing again in the NBA down the road but believes it will be better for his growth to take on a key role in the EuroLeague rather than sitting on the bench in the NBA. And if he does decide to return stateside eventually, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, rather than having a single team control his rights.

It just goes to show how truly hard it is to not only just make the NBA but to stay there and create a long-lasting career. Petrusev now lands back in the EuroLeague in Greece and will be joining a fellow Zag in Nigel Williams-Goss with Olympiacos.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho