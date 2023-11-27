Gonzaga Remains Ranked #11 in the AP Poll For Fourth Straight Week

After going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational with wins over Syracuse/UCLA and a loss to new #1 Purdue, The Zags remain at the same ranking of #11. No changes yet.
Gonzaga (4-1) are at 964 votes. Their next top opponent in USC dropped out of the Top 25 and received 7 votes. Saint Mary’s didn’t receive any votes.
