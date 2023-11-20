Gonzaga Couldn’t Get Anything To Fall in the 2nd Half and Lose 73-63 To Purdue

A tale of two halves describes the first round of the Maui Invitational for the Zags perfectly. I don’t know what happened in Mark Few’s locker room at halftime but no one for his boys could make anything on a consistent basis coming out of it. It sucks cause the Gonzaga big men were doing a team effort shutting down Zach Edey, forcing him to take bad shots in the first half but that’s what made the friendly giant the 2023 National Player of the Year. He can turn around his play like that as he finished with 25 points on 8-16 FG and 9-10 FT to go along with 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. I said this earlier in another piece but nightmares ensued tonight.

Although, Purdue is much more than just Zach Edey. Look at Braden Smith with his quick offensive pace in the second half for the Boilermakers. The sophomore may now just be scoring over 10+ points to start 2023-2024 but he’s so unselfish. Always looking with his eyes up and at all angles of the court. 6 assists and 5 steals against a perennial program? Fitting it was against Gonzaga cause he reminds of a player trying to implement John Stockton’s style of play.

Graham Ike looked like he was ready to take over this game against a struggling Zach Edey but right out of halftime, nothing was falling for the Wyoming transfer. Not just him, essentially this whole team couldn’t get anything to fall. Don’t get me wrong, the looks were there but just not rolling in which makes this loss that more frustrating.

Here is a question that came out after this squad's first loss of the season and will be a continuing conversation for the longest time it feels like. Who is the top offensive scoring option going forward? In the frontcourt, I want it to be Ike but I think it should be Anton Watson with his way more diverse style of play and all-around game. Who out of the backcourt next? Thanks again to Ryan Nembhard for coming to Spokane cause you making Nolan Hickman look that much better as a scorer compared to last season.

Positive spin, this fanbase needs it. The best part about such a loaded Maui Invitational field is you can take the night, learn from your mistakes and follow up right the next day. The Syracuse Orange lost to #7 Tennessee Volunteers and look to turn their Maui experience around as well. Be very worried about Judah Mintz and with that being said, S/O to my friends at WAER Sports in Syracuse for getting us prepared.

LISTEN: One of @Cuse_MBB potential opponents tomorrow is @ZagMBB. The Orange are 2-0 against the Bulldogs all-time. This time, the West Coast powerhouse could prove to be more challenging. @Hudson_Ridley looks into a Zags team with one very familiar face.https://t.co/BSuJCYm7zJ — WAER Sports Talk (@WAERSportsTalk) November 20, 2023

