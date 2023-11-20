Gonzaga Remains Ranked #11 in the AP Poll To Start the Third Week of College Hoops

Gonzaga hasn’t moved in the AP Poll for the entire start to the season but a major opportunity to climb up through the Maui Invitational lies ahead. Tough challenge for the Zags, can’t wait to see what happens.

Saint Mary’s didn’t finish in the Top 25 after losing three games in a row to Weber State, San Diego State, and Xavier. After starting the season at #23, the Gaels (2-3) haven’t lived up to their best expectations and made the West Coast Conference stock drop hard.

The Zags are at 902 votes currently from the Associated Press voters. Coming out 2-1 in Hawa’ii and you go up. 1-2 or dare I say 0-3... big yikes.

