Vyctorius Miller Lists Gonzaga in His Top 5

Vyctorius Miller has officially named Gonzaga in his Top 5 options along with USC, Oregon, LSU, and the G-League Ignite. The 6’5” big guard hails from Crean Lutheran in Southern California. You can tell he’s been in the gym and is comfortable playing both on or off the ball.

Fun fact for all my hip-hop/rap heads: Miller is the nephew of Master P. He’s also the son of Vyshon Miller, better known as Silkk the Shocker, a multi-platinum artist who thrived with No Limit Records.

