Vyctorius Miller Lists Gonzaga in His Top 5

One of the top shooting guards in the Class of 2024.

By Arden Cravalho
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vyctorius Miller has officially named Gonzaga in his Top 5 options along with USC, Oregon, LSU, and the G-League Ignite. The 6’5” big guard hails from Crean Lutheran in Southern California. You can tell he’s been in the gym and is comfortable playing both on or off the ball.

Fun fact for all my hip-hop/rap heads: Miller is the nephew of Master P. He’s also the son of Vyshon Miller, better known as Silkk the Shocker, a multi-platinum artist who thrived with No Limit Records.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

