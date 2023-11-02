Gonzaga Sneaks by Baylor in a Secret Scrimmage, 81-78

Not so secret anymore (except I can’t seem to find any highlights from the scrimmage). I was able to come across this box score below.

Box score from Gonzaga-Baylor's secret scrimmage in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/fYbKxb0DhF — Slipper Still Fits (@slipperstillfit) October 30, 2023

Here are my takeaways from Gonzaga-Baylor’s “secret” scrimmage:

- Take this scrimmage with a grain of salt. You can’t foul out which leads to the ridiculous free throw stats for Baylor. With that being said, Ben Gregg’s -14, 7 fouls in 16 minutes has me a bit worried heading into the season.

- Anton Watson is continuing to fill up the stat sheet. The new big man on campus.

- With the addition of Graham Ike, Gonzaga’s frontcourt is going to be loaded.

- Why did Ryan Nembhard play 40 minutes? Depth in the backcourt is an issue.

- Just by reading this box score and not actually being able to watch the game, seems as if Nolan Hickman is more comfortable after the move to the shooting guard position.

- No Luka Krajnovic or Pavle Stosic. Did they not travel with the team? Perhaps an injury? I’m not exactly sure.

- Jun Seok Yeo with extremely limited minutes.

- Steele Venters with a team-high +12 in 25 minutes? Great things are going to happen when he’s on the court. Reminds me of Corey Kispert a ton.

Mark Few and Scott Drew have built a strong relationship between their two programs over the years and have done this scrimmage before the start of the season a handful of times in the past. This won’t be the last.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho