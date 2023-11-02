Gonzaga’s Preseason Rankings

This is the first time since 2017-2018 that Gonzaga won’t be starting off the season in the AP Top 10 and I’m actually kind of relived. The expectations for the Zags in recent years have been extremely high so it’s nice to see Mark Few and co. going under the radar for a change. This gives the new group a chance to mesh with each other early, become a unit without all the eyes on them.

Here is where the Zags stack up in the nation according to all the different publications, polls, rankings systems:

KenPom - #5

EvanMiya - #8

Associated Press - #11

Coaches Poll - #12

USA Today - #12

Blue Ribbon - #13

Fox Sports - #13

Sports Illustrated - #14

CBS Sports - #19

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho