Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike Named to the Wooden Award Watch List

The Wooden Award is given to the best college basketball player in the nation and Ryan Nembhard as well as Graham Ike were placed on the first watch list. Anton Watson wasn’t named but will be on the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award, just wait and see.

Here are all the other names from across the country:

Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton

Baylor Scheierman - Creighton

Trey Alexander - Creighton

Tyrese Proctor - Duke

Jeremy Roach - Duke

Kyle Filipowski - Duke

Kevin McCullar Jr. - Kansas

Hunter Dickinson - Kansas

Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas

RJ Davis - North Carolina

Armando Bacot - North Carolina

Donovan Clingan - Connecticut

Tristen Newton - Connecticut

Kam Jones - Marquette

Tyler Kolek - Marquette

Norchad Omier - Miami

Nijel Pack - Miami

Boogie Ellis - USC

Isaiah Collier - USC

Graham Ike - Gonzaga

Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga

Aidan Mahaney - Saint Mary’s

Max Abmas - Texas

Oumar Ballo - Arizona

Reece Beekman - Virginia

Adem Bona - UCLA

Johni Broome - Auburn

Boo Buie - Northwestern

L.J. Cryer - Houston

Tristan da Silva - Colorado

N’Faly Dante - Oregon

Johnell Davis - Florida Atlantic

Tucker DeVries - Drake

Zach Edey - Purdue

Justin Edwards - Kentucky

PJ Hall - Clemson

DaRon Holmes II - Dayton

Bryce Hopkins - Providence

Judah Mintz - Syracuse

Justin Moore - Villanova

Terrence Shannon Jr. - Illinois

Jamal Shead - Houston

Tolu Smith - Mississippi State

Joel Soriano - Saint John’s

Isaiah Stevens - Colorado State

Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M

Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee

Tyson Walker - Michigan State

Ja’Kobe Walter - Baylor

Jahmir Young - Maryland

