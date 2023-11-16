Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike Named to the Wooden Award Watch List

The Wooden Award is given to the best college basketball player in the nation and Ryan Nembhard as well as Graham Ike were placed on the first watch list. Anton Watson wasn’t named but will be on the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award, just wait and see.
Here are all the other names from across the country:
Ryan Kalkbrenner - Creighton
Baylor Scheierman - Creighton
Trey Alexander - Creighton
Tyrese Proctor - Duke
Jeremy Roach - Duke
Kyle Filipowski - Duke
Kevin McCullar Jr. - Kansas
Hunter Dickinson - Kansas
Dajuan Harris Jr. - Kansas
RJ Davis - North Carolina
Armando Bacot - North Carolina
Donovan Clingan - Connecticut
Tristen Newton - Connecticut
Kam Jones - Marquette
Tyler Kolek - Marquette
Norchad Omier - Miami
Nijel Pack - Miami
Boogie Ellis - USC
Isaiah Collier - USC
Graham Ike - Gonzaga
Ryan Nembhard - Gonzaga
Aidan Mahaney - Saint Mary’s
Max Abmas - Texas
Oumar Ballo - Arizona
Reece Beekman - Virginia
Adem Bona - UCLA
Johni Broome - Auburn
Boo Buie - Northwestern
L.J. Cryer - Houston
Tristan da Silva - Colorado
N’Faly Dante - Oregon
Johnell Davis - Florida Atlantic
Tucker DeVries - Drake
Zach Edey - Purdue
Justin Edwards - Kentucky
PJ Hall - Clemson
DaRon Holmes II - Dayton
Bryce Hopkins - Providence
Judah Mintz - Syracuse
Justin Moore - Villanova
Terrence Shannon Jr. - Illinois
Jamal Shead - Houston
Tolu Smith - Mississippi State
Joel Soriano - Saint John’s
Isaiah Stevens - Colorado State
Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M
Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee
Tyson Walker - Michigan State
Ja’Kobe Walter - Baylor
Jahmir Young - Maryland
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
