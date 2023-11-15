Gonzaga Smacks Eastern Oregon, 123-57

The final test before the Maui Invitational wasn’t much of a challenge but everyone got in on the fun and got a chance to shine in the spotlight. Even Joe Few did with a major block!

12 Zags hit a field goal and 5 scored in double figures in the route over Easter Oregon (an NAIA opponent, just be aware). 4 of those 5 players who scored 10+ points came from the frontcourt. You absolutely love to see that.

If Graham Ike (25 points on 11-12 FG and 2-2 3PT, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block) were to add a consistent three-point shot to his game, you can definitely book him as an All-American.

THE BIG MAN FROM BEHIND THE ARC!!! Gonzaga's Graham Ike given all the space in the world and he drills the three pic.twitter.com/k1GQ077DGC — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 15, 2023

Braden Huff (23 points on 11-14 FG and 1-2 3 PT, 6 rebounds, 1 block) has turned a lot of heads with his stellar play coming off the bench in the first two games of the season. The redshirt freshman leads the team in scoring at 21.0 PPG and is second in rebounding at 7.5 RPG. He looks to continue this into next week at the Maui Invitational against a lot tougher competition.

Anton Watson (20 points on 9-12 FG and 1-2 3PT, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block) is the most important and best top-to-bottom big on the roster. He plays both sides of the floor at the highest level and has the most game experience. That will play dividends come March Madness time.

ANTON WITH THE EXLAMATION TO END THE HALF!!!! The Zags lead Eastern Oregon 63-30 at the half‼️ Ike and Anton Watson lead with Bulldogs with 14 points each and the Freshman Braden Huff right behind with 13 points pic.twitter.com/qZqkkVepqj — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 15, 2023

Even Ben Gregg snuck in a quiet 10 points on 4-7 FG and 1-3 3PT, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block off the bench. The depth is all the way there for the Gonzaga big men. It looks as if the Gonzaga frontcourt might just be up for the Zach Edey challenge in the first round next week. Time for some sweet revenge over #2 Purdue next Monday at 2 PM PT on ESPN2.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho