Gonzaga Remains Ranked #11 in the AP Poll

Gonzaga stays put at #11 in the AP Poll’s week 2 rankings after taking down a tough Yale squad in the season opener last Friday. The Zags received 825 points by the voters.

Saint Mary’s drops out of the Top 25 after their home loss to Weber State last night. The Gaels received 20 points by the voters.

And @KUHoops holds out at No. 1 and @BoilerBall takes over the No. 2 spot in the week 2 AP Poll



RT if your team is in the top 25! pic.twitter.com/LtjusARVIU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 13, 2023

The Zags host Eastern Oregon tomorrow night at 6 PM PT before traveling to Hawai’i for the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week. They will first take on #2 Purdue in the first round on Monday at 2PM PT in Honolulu with the potential to face #7 Tennessee on the second day as well as #1 Kansas or #4 Marquette on the final day of the tournament.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho